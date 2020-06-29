All apartments in Los Angeles
1162 SUNSET HILLS Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1162 SUNSET HILLS Road

1162 Sunset Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

1162 Sunset Hills Road, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
wine room
Located in the highly coveted lower Bird Streets with breathtaking panoramic views of Downtown LA, this stunning contemporary dream home sits behind a private gated driveway on a quiet tree-lined street. This completely renovated, state of the art automated home is an entertainers dream complete with expansive pool area and cabana lounge/tv bar area, outdoor dinning, gym, sauna & steam rooms, European kitchen and baths, Miele appliances, climate controlled wine room. Luxurious master bedroom with two walk-in closets and spacious master bathroom that overlook the pool lounge to city views. Plenty of on-site, gated parking with motorized access from your app and ultra- modern biometric front door. This magnificent modern home weaves contemporary design with cutting edge craftsmanship to create a one-of-a-kind living experience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road have any available units?
1162 SUNSET HILLS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road have?
Some of 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1162 SUNSET HILLS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road offers parking.
Does 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road have a pool?
Yes, 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road has a pool.
Does 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road have accessible units?
No, 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1162 SUNSET HILLS Road has units with dishwashers.

