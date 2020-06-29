1162 SUNSET HILLS Road

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna wine room

Located in the highly coveted lower Bird Streets with breathtaking panoramic views of Downtown LA, this stunning contemporary dream home sits behind a private gated driveway on a quiet tree-lined street. This completely renovated, state of the art automated home is an entertainers dream complete with expansive pool area and cabana lounge/tv bar area, outdoor dinning, gym, sauna & steam rooms, European kitchen and baths, Miele appliances, climate controlled wine room. Luxurious master bedroom with two walk-in closets and spacious master bathroom that overlook the pool lounge to city views. Plenty of on-site, gated parking with motorized access from your app and ultra- modern biometric front door. This magnificent modern home weaves contemporary design with cutting edge craftsmanship to create a one-of-a-kind living experience!