1162 SUNSET HILLS Road

Amenities
Located in the highly coveted lower Bird Streets with breathtaking panoramic views of Downtown LA, this stunning contemporary dream home sits behind a private gated driveway on a quiet tree-lined street. This completely renovated, state of the art automated home is an entertainers dream complete with expansive pool area and cabana lounge/tv bar area, outdoor dinning, gym, sauna & steam rooms, European kitchen and baths, Miele appliances, climate controlled wine room. Luxurious master bedroom with two walk-in closets and spacious master bathroom that overlook the pool lounge to city views. Plenty of on-site, gated parking with motorized access from your app and ultra- modern biometric front door. This magnificent modern home weaves contemporary design with cutting edge craftsmanship to create a one-of-a-kind living experience!