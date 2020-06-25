All apartments in Los Angeles
11600 Lull St.
11600 Lull St.

11600 Lull Street · No Longer Available
Location

11600 Lull Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

SIGN THE LEASE BY FEBRUARY AND GET YOUR FIRST 3 MONTHS UTILITY BILL FOR FREE!!

Amazing, UNFURNISHED, SINGLE-FAMILY HOME on the vibrant North Hollywood Northeast neighborhood. Located on a cul-de-sac street, this home has 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, a detached garage, driveway, and on-street parking.

The spacious and comfortable open concept floor plan with designer features has tiled floors and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, glossy quartz countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, and stove. The stunning bedrooms are great for relaxing or unwinding. The elegant bathrooms have a shower stall with frosted glass door, a bathtub, a shower and bathtub combo with sliding glass door, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors.

The exterior has a front yard with a sprinkler system, which the owner will take care of its regular maintenance. A hookup washer and dryer are available along with the already installed central heating and air conditioning. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited as well in the property.

The tenant pays electricity and gas whereas the landlord will be responsible for water, sewage, and trash.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Sun Valley Park, Strathern Playground, and Slavin Park.

Bus lines:
169 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
152/353 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
224 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
163/162 Metro Local Line -0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Antelope Valley Line - 1.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5471644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11600 Lull St. have any available units?
11600 Lull St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11600 Lull St. have?
Some of 11600 Lull St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11600 Lull St. currently offering any rent specials?
11600 Lull St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11600 Lull St. pet-friendly?
No, 11600 Lull St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11600 Lull St. offer parking?
Yes, 11600 Lull St. offers parking.
Does 11600 Lull St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11600 Lull St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11600 Lull St. have a pool?
No, 11600 Lull St. does not have a pool.
Does 11600 Lull St. have accessible units?
No, 11600 Lull St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11600 Lull St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11600 Lull St. does not have units with dishwashers.

