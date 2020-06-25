11600 Lull St.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal garage stainless steel air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



SIGN THE LEASE BY FEBRUARY AND GET YOUR FIRST 3 MONTHS UTILITY BILL FOR FREE!!



Amazing, UNFURNISHED, SINGLE-FAMILY HOME on the vibrant North Hollywood Northeast neighborhood. Located on a cul-de-sac street, this home has 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, a detached garage, driveway, and on-street parking.



The spacious and comfortable open concept floor plan with designer features has tiled floors and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, glossy quartz countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, and stove. The stunning bedrooms are great for relaxing or unwinding. The elegant bathrooms have a shower stall with frosted glass door, a bathtub, a shower and bathtub combo with sliding glass door, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors.



The exterior has a front yard with a sprinkler system, which the owner will take care of its regular maintenance. A hookup washer and dryer are available along with the already installed central heating and air conditioning. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited as well in the property.



The tenant pays electricity and gas whereas the landlord will be responsible for water, sewage, and trash.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Sun Valley Park, Strathern Playground, and Slavin Park.



Bus lines:

169 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

152/353 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

224 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

163/162 Metro Local Line -0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Antelope Valley Line - 1.1 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5471644)