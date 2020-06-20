All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 116 OUTRIGGER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
116 OUTRIGGER
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

116 OUTRIGGER

116 Outrigger Mall · (310) 666-4094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

116 Outrigger Mall, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$13,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This property has been gutted and redone top to bottom with exquisite taste and panache. High end thermadore applances, etc. On a Mall street, so the gardens and trees outside your front door are serene and gorgeous. A 3-4 min walk across a small bridge over canal to the sand makes this true beach living, and the garden/yard contains beautiful teak furniture and Built-in BBQ. Inside, with all new hardwood flooring, doors, brass hardware and a massive master with huge walk-in closet and bathroom will make you swoon. A LOFT/OFFICE/FAMILY ROOM space and two additional en-suite bedrooms complete the upstairs. One more flight takes you to a rooftop deck complete with new wood decking just waiting for you to watch "sunset" with wine and cheese and friends. This one will not last and is BRAND NEW inside. 3 car garage!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 OUTRIGGER have any available units?
116 OUTRIGGER has a unit available for $13,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 OUTRIGGER have?
Some of 116 OUTRIGGER's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 OUTRIGGER currently offering any rent specials?
116 OUTRIGGER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 OUTRIGGER pet-friendly?
No, 116 OUTRIGGER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 116 OUTRIGGER offer parking?
Yes, 116 OUTRIGGER does offer parking.
Does 116 OUTRIGGER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 OUTRIGGER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 OUTRIGGER have a pool?
No, 116 OUTRIGGER does not have a pool.
Does 116 OUTRIGGER have accessible units?
No, 116 OUTRIGGER does not have accessible units.
Does 116 OUTRIGGER have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 OUTRIGGER does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 116 OUTRIGGER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity