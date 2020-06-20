116 OUTRIGGER

Amenities

This property has been gutted and redone top to bottom with exquisite taste and panache. High end thermadore applances, etc. On a Mall street, so the gardens and trees outside your front door are serene and gorgeous. A 3-4 min walk across a small bridge over canal to the sand makes this true beach living, and the garden/yard contains beautiful teak furniture and Built-in BBQ. Inside, with all new hardwood flooring, doors, brass hardware and a massive master with huge walk-in closet and bathroom will make you swoon. A LOFT/OFFICE/FAMILY ROOM space and two additional en-suite bedrooms complete the upstairs. One more flight takes you to a rooftop deck complete with new wood decking just waiting for you to watch "sunset" with wine and cheese and friends. This one will not last and is BRAND NEW inside. 3 car garage!!!