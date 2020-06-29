116 BREEZE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

North Venice Beach walk street 3 bedroom + 2 bath 1910 Craftsman with original charm and detailing. Living room opens to dining area set off by pillared half wall with writing desk. Abundance of windows open for cool ocean breezes and provide natural light throughout. Mantled stone fireplace with built-in bookshelves on either side ideal for nippy weather. Freshly painted interior and exterior and beautiful recently refinished hardwood floor. Old-fashioned Dutch door separates updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances from dining. Master bedroom leads to private deck with laundry closet. Both bathrooms updated. 130 sf loft with clerestory windows, built-in drawers and shelves plus "sea breeze" control perfect for office, play room or meditating. Additional storage in closed off attic. Open floor plan flow and private front yard for indoor/outdoor living. Automatic water sprinklers and sensor lights. Parking for one small car. Walk to beach and Abbot Kinney Blvd.!