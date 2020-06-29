All apartments in Los Angeles
116 BREEZE Avenue

116 Breeze Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

116 Breeze Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
North Venice Beach walk street 3 bedroom + 2 bath 1910 Craftsman with original charm and detailing. Living room opens to dining area set off by pillared half wall with writing desk. Abundance of windows open for cool ocean breezes and provide natural light throughout. Mantled stone fireplace with built-in bookshelves on either side ideal for nippy weather. Freshly painted interior and exterior and beautiful recently refinished hardwood floor. Old-fashioned Dutch door separates updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances from dining. Master bedroom leads to private deck with laundry closet. Both bathrooms updated. 130 sf loft with clerestory windows, built-in drawers and shelves plus "sea breeze" control perfect for office, play room or meditating. Additional storage in closed off attic. Open floor plan flow and private front yard for indoor/outdoor living. Automatic water sprinklers and sensor lights. Parking for one small car. Walk to beach and Abbot Kinney Blvd.!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 BREEZE Avenue have any available units?
116 BREEZE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 BREEZE Avenue have?
Some of 116 BREEZE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 BREEZE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
116 BREEZE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 BREEZE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 116 BREEZE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 116 BREEZE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 116 BREEZE Avenue offers parking.
Does 116 BREEZE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 BREEZE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 BREEZE Avenue have a pool?
No, 116 BREEZE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 116 BREEZE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 116 BREEZE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 116 BREEZE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 BREEZE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

