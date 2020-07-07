All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11561 Sylvan st. - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11561 Sylvan st. - 3
Last updated April 16 2019 at 5:24 AM

11561 Sylvan st. - 3

11561 Sylvan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11561 Sylvan Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
The Apartment includes

- Brand New Windows
- Brand New light fixtures
- Kitchen has Brand new Granite counter, sink & garbage disposal
- updated Kitchen cabinets
- Brand new floors (tiles in kitchen and bathroom)
- Entire apartment is freshly painted
- spacious closet space
- Bedrooms have new ceiling Fans.
- Brand new AC units in living room and bedrooms
- Unit comes with storage unit.
- 2 parking spots (tandem).

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
- Controlled Access/Gated
- Laundry On-Site
- Video Cameras around the property (being installed in March)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11561 Sylvan st. - 3 have any available units?
11561 Sylvan st. - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11561 Sylvan st. - 3 have?
Some of 11561 Sylvan st. - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11561 Sylvan st. - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
11561 Sylvan st. - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11561 Sylvan st. - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 11561 Sylvan st. - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11561 Sylvan st. - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 11561 Sylvan st. - 3 offers parking.
Does 11561 Sylvan st. - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11561 Sylvan st. - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11561 Sylvan st. - 3 have a pool?
No, 11561 Sylvan st. - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 11561 Sylvan st. - 3 have accessible units?
No, 11561 Sylvan st. - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 11561 Sylvan st. - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11561 Sylvan st. - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College