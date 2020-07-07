11561 Sylvan st. - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

The Apartment includes



- Brand New Windows

- Brand New light fixtures

- Kitchen has Brand new Granite counter, sink & garbage disposal

- updated Kitchen cabinets

- Brand new floors (tiles in kitchen and bathroom)

- Entire apartment is freshly painted

- spacious closet space

- Bedrooms have new ceiling Fans.

- Brand new AC units in living room and bedrooms

- Unit comes with storage unit.

- 2 parking spots (tandem).



COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

- Controlled Access/Gated

- Laundry On-Site

- Video Cameras around the property (being installed in March)