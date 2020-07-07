11561 Sylvan st. - 3

Amenities
The Apartment includes
- Brand New Windows
- Brand New light fixtures
- Kitchen has Brand new Granite counter, sink & garbage disposal
- updated Kitchen cabinets
- Brand new floors (tiles in kitchen and bathroom)
- Entire apartment is freshly painted
- spacious closet space
- Bedrooms have new ceiling Fans.
- Brand new AC units in living room and bedrooms
- Unit comes with storage unit.
- 2 parking spots (tandem).
COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
- Controlled Access/Gated
- Laundry On-Site
- Video Cameras around the property (being installed in March)