Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

11561 Riverside Dr.

11561 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11561 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Valley Village

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Bright Spacious Upper Unit, in Valley Village. - NOTE: No Sec8

www.mwpmg.com

2 Bedroom Apartment Home.
Located in Valley Village, NoHo offers a unique living experience, minutes away from Burbank Airport, Glendale and Downtown Los Angeles!

This spacious unit.
This two bedroom home has lots of Closet Space, Wood Inspired Floors.
6 unit apartment complex, This unit offers one car covered parking.

Our location is convenient to all major freeways and public transportation, not to mention the charm and culture that the Noho Arts District has to offer.

Call today to schedule an appointment with Felipe! 818-860-3939 or Felipe@mwpmg.com

www.maxwellpropertymanagementgroup.com/homes-listings

We are MaxWell Property Management Group

www.mwpmg.com under Rental Listings, and refresh page

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4839652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11561 Riverside Dr. have any available units?
11561 Riverside Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11561 Riverside Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11561 Riverside Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11561 Riverside Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 11561 Riverside Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11561 Riverside Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11561 Riverside Dr. offers parking.
Does 11561 Riverside Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11561 Riverside Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11561 Riverside Dr. have a pool?
No, 11561 Riverside Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11561 Riverside Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11561 Riverside Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11561 Riverside Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11561 Riverside Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11561 Riverside Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11561 Riverside Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
