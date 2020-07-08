All apartments in Los Angeles
11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6
11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6

11551 Santa Monica Blvd
Location

11551 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 - Property Id: 251206

Modern, Gorgeous, Westside, Very large spacious one bedroom penthouse, One bathroom with ample spaces and beautiful city views. Large patio area with Penthouse views. Also includes a Fireplace, Washer and Dryer, 1 parking space.
Near Santa Monica beaches, walking distance to Brentwood, and surrounded by a wide variety of restaurants, grocery stores, cafes, other businesses, and various entertainment spots, including movie theaters.
Short distance from neighboring cities: Beverly Hills and Brentwood, and Westwood!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251206
Property Id 251206

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 have any available units?
11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 have?
Some of 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 currently offering any rent specials?
11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 pet-friendly?
No, 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 offer parking?
Yes, 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 offers parking.
Does 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 have a pool?
No, 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 does not have a pool.
Does 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 have accessible units?
No, 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11551 Santa Monica Blvd PH 6 has units with dishwashers.

