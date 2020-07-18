All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11524 ST MOORPARK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11524 ST MOORPARK
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

11524 ST MOORPARK

11524 Moorpark Street · (213) 300-3288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11524 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Studio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous upgraded corner unit townhome. Spacious living area with high ceilings, open floorplan, private balcony and skylight. Hardwood floors throughout. The upgraded kitchen is open, bright and has ample storage. Both bedrooms have private bathrooms, the master also has a private balcony. Washer and dryer in unit. This unit has more outdoor space than the other units in this building with 2 private balconies and semi-private space near front door, this unit is private and quiet as it is the furthest unit from the street. Unit includes 2 spaces in the gated garage, includes electric car connection, and guest spots shared with the 9 units. Near restaurants and shops in Tujunga Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11524 ST MOORPARK have any available units?
11524 ST MOORPARK has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11524 ST MOORPARK have?
Some of 11524 ST MOORPARK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11524 ST MOORPARK currently offering any rent specials?
11524 ST MOORPARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11524 ST MOORPARK pet-friendly?
No, 11524 ST MOORPARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11524 ST MOORPARK offer parking?
Yes, 11524 ST MOORPARK offers parking.
Does 11524 ST MOORPARK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11524 ST MOORPARK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11524 ST MOORPARK have a pool?
No, 11524 ST MOORPARK does not have a pool.
Does 11524 ST MOORPARK have accessible units?
No, 11524 ST MOORPARK does not have accessible units.
Does 11524 ST MOORPARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 11524 ST MOORPARK does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 11524 ST MOORPARK?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity