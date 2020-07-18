11524 ST MOORPARK

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous upgraded corner unit townhome. Spacious living area with high ceilings, open floorplan, private balcony and skylight. Hardwood floors throughout. The upgraded kitchen is open, bright and has ample storage. Both bedrooms have private bathrooms, the master also has a private balcony. Washer and dryer in unit. This unit has more outdoor space than the other units in this building with 2 private balconies and semi-private space near front door, this unit is private and quiet as it is the furthest unit from the street. Unit includes 2 spaces in the gated garage, includes electric car connection, and guest spots shared with the 9 units. Near restaurants and shops in Tujunga Village.