Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 baths in the NOHO district. - Tri-level townhomes, laminate flooring, open floor plan living, bright and spacious, beautiful finishes throughout, 1 parking garage. Offered at

$3300 per month. Small pets allowed with extra deposit.

Washer and dryer in the unit, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shopping center, and entertainment. Close to the NOHO metro station.



