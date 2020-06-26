11505 Hatteras St

Amenities
Charming, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms apartment fourplex in a serene neighborhood in North Hollywood.
Located on the 2nd floor of the building, the well-lit interior features tile floor in the kitchen, laminate floors throughout the house, and windows with blinds for privacy. The horseshoe-type kitchen has tile countertops, ample space in the fine wood cabinets and drawer, as well as ready-to-use appliances such as an oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms with built-in closets are great spaces to have a good nights rest. The bathrooms are complete with a shower and bathtub combo with sliding frosted glass door, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors and functional toilets. Other appliances include a shared coin-operated washer/dryer and centralized air conditioning.
The exterior features a fenced yard and a Community Recreation Center close to the property. A single-car open carport and on-street parking are available for use. Cats are welcome on the property with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.
Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will handle water and sewage.
Nearby Parks: Tiara Street Park, Hall of Fame Garden, and Valley Village Park.
Nearby Parks: Tiara Street Park, Hall of Fame Garden, and Valley Village Park.
Bus lines:
154 - 0.1 mile
22 - 0.1 mile
162 - 0.1 mile
224 - 0.1 mile
