11505 Hatteras St

Charming, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms apartment fourplex in a serene neighborhood in North Hollywood.



Located on the 2nd floor of the building, the well-lit interior features tile floor in the kitchen, laminate floors throughout the house, and windows with blinds for privacy. The horseshoe-type kitchen has tile countertops, ample space in the fine wood cabinets and drawer, as well as ready-to-use appliances such as an oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms with built-in closets are great spaces to have a good nights rest. The bathrooms are complete with a shower and bathtub combo with sliding frosted glass door, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors and functional toilets. Other appliances include a shared coin-operated washer/dryer and centralized air conditioning.



The exterior features a fenced yard and a Community Recreation Center close to the property. A single-car open carport and on-street parking are available for use. Cats are welcome on the property with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will handle water and sewage.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Tiara Street Park, Hall of Fame Garden, and Valley Village Park.



Bus lines:

154 - 0.1 mile

22 - 0.1 mile

162 - 0.1 mile

224 - 0.1 mile



