Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

11505 Hatteras St

11505 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Location

11505 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms apartment fourplex in a serene neighborhood in North Hollywood.

Located on the 2nd floor of the building, the well-lit interior features tile floor in the kitchen, laminate floors throughout the house, and windows with blinds for privacy. The horseshoe-type kitchen has tile countertops, ample space in the fine wood cabinets and drawer, as well as ready-to-use appliances such as an oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms with built-in closets are great spaces to have a good nights rest. The bathrooms are complete with a shower and bathtub combo with sliding frosted glass door, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors and functional toilets. Other appliances include a shared coin-operated washer/dryer and centralized air conditioning.

The exterior features a fenced yard and a Community Recreation Center close to the property. A single-car open carport and on-street parking are available for use. Cats are welcome on the property with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will handle water and sewage.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Tiara Street Park, Hall of Fame Garden, and Valley Village Park.

Bus lines:
154 - 0.1 mile
22 - 0.1 mile
162 - 0.1 mile
224 - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5416858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11505 Hatteras St have any available units?
11505 Hatteras St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11505 Hatteras St have?
Some of 11505 Hatteras St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11505 Hatteras St currently offering any rent specials?
11505 Hatteras St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11505 Hatteras St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11505 Hatteras St is pet friendly.
Does 11505 Hatteras St offer parking?
Yes, 11505 Hatteras St offers parking.
Does 11505 Hatteras St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11505 Hatteras St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11505 Hatteras St have a pool?
No, 11505 Hatteras St does not have a pool.
Does 11505 Hatteras St have accessible units?
No, 11505 Hatteras St does not have accessible units.
Does 11505 Hatteras St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11505 Hatteras St has units with dishwashers.

