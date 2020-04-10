11500 NATIONAL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking bike storage garage

Modern, Sleek West LA / Mar Vista modern living available now. Mins to Google, Sony, UCLA, Venice Beach, & much more. National Modern Living townhome has designer kitchen, Bertazzoni & Bosch appliances, Italian cabinetry, large island, quartz countertops, high ceilings, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, oak wood floors, recessed lighting throughout,Two huge suites, exquisite baths, deep soaking tubs, separate rain showers. This QUIET townhome also has sleek cable railings along the stairway, dual A/C units, designer electric fireplace, TV, washer & dryer in unit, living room balcony. Great storage in unit plus large private storage space. Common areas include beautiful lobbies, fountains, colorful plantings, fitness center, FOB security key entry, security cameras, bike room, fitness center, & 2 car tandem parking spaces on the end. Local shops include: Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, several Farmer's Markets, Sawtelle restaurants & other conveniences nearby. Just minutes to: Venice, SaMo, Culver...