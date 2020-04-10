All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

11500 NATIONAL

11500 National Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

11500 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Modern, Sleek West LA / Mar Vista modern living available now. Mins to Google, Sony, UCLA, Venice Beach, & much more. National Modern Living townhome has designer kitchen, Bertazzoni & Bosch appliances, Italian cabinetry, large island, quartz countertops, high ceilings, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, oak wood floors, recessed lighting throughout,Two huge suites, exquisite baths, deep soaking tubs, separate rain showers. This QUIET townhome also has sleek cable railings along the stairway, dual A/C units, designer electric fireplace, TV, washer & dryer in unit, living room balcony. Great storage in unit plus large private storage space. Common areas include beautiful lobbies, fountains, colorful plantings, fitness center, FOB security key entry, security cameras, bike room, fitness center, & 2 car tandem parking spaces on the end. Local shops include: Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, several Farmer's Markets, Sawtelle restaurants & other conveniences nearby. Just minutes to: Venice, SaMo, Culver...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11500 NATIONAL have any available units?
11500 NATIONAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11500 NATIONAL have?
Some of 11500 NATIONAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11500 NATIONAL currently offering any rent specials?
11500 NATIONAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11500 NATIONAL pet-friendly?
No, 11500 NATIONAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11500 NATIONAL offer parking?
Yes, 11500 NATIONAL offers parking.
Does 11500 NATIONAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11500 NATIONAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11500 NATIONAL have a pool?
No, 11500 NATIONAL does not have a pool.
Does 11500 NATIONAL have accessible units?
No, 11500 NATIONAL does not have accessible units.
Does 11500 NATIONAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11500 NATIONAL has units with dishwashers.
