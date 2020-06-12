All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1150 South Fairfax Ave.

1150 South Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1150 South Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
ELEGANTLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS & BRIGHT ONE (1) BED & ONE (1) BATH APARTMENT

* Spacious one (1) bedroom and one (1) bath apartment
* Beautiful and bright lower unit
* Elegant crown moldings
* Newly painted unit
* With closet/organizer
* With refrigerator and gas stove
* With air-conditioner and heat
* Refinished hardwood floor
* Laundry facility in the building
* One (1) Covered Parking Spot
* Centrally located, close to Shopping Entertainment, Freeway and etc.

AVAILABLE FOR RENT ON THE 15TH OF DECEMBER, APT. #5

PAID UTILITIES:
*Water *Hot Water *Trash *Gardener

For more information, please call

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 South Fairfax Ave. have any available units?
1150 South Fairfax Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 South Fairfax Ave. have?
Some of 1150 South Fairfax Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 South Fairfax Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1150 South Fairfax Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 South Fairfax Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1150 South Fairfax Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1150 South Fairfax Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1150 South Fairfax Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1150 South Fairfax Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 South Fairfax Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 South Fairfax Ave. have a pool?
No, 1150 South Fairfax Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1150 South Fairfax Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1150 South Fairfax Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 South Fairfax Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 South Fairfax Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
