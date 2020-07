Amenities

Affordable Small but Cozy Single 1 bath apartment In the heart of Trendy Studio City! **PRIME LOCATION** Utilities are included - water/electric/gas.Studio with bathroom includes shower. with A/C stove, kitchen and fridge. First month rent of $1245.00 plus a **MINIMUM** of 1 month Security Deposit Required for move in depending upon income and credit.Pets ok w/ deposit.For a quicker response please email for showing instructions