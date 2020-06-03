All apartments in Los Angeles
1147-49 South Hayworth Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1147-49 South Hayworth Ave

1147 S Hayworth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1147 S Hayworth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 04/01/19 SPACIOUS ORIGINAL 1930s UPPER DUPLEX 3/2 WITH A/C - Property Id: 33814

TOUR: Feb 24th Sunday 11-3pm Come by!!
Available: April 1, 2019 (or maybe March 15)
Beautiful 1,950 sqft bright upper unit in fabulous Carthay. This duplex feels like a home with all original 1930s architecture intact including French doors, built-in shelving, Malibu tile, cedar closet, all original hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, office room with patio, formal dining room, separate breakfast room, vintage tiled kitchen and two bathrooms with original 30's tile. Included with the unit are: Washer/Dryer, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Garbage Disposal. Updates include: New Central air conditioning/heating, custom closets, upgraded electrical and plumbing. Finally, there is a lush fenced in backyard. Gardener and water paid. Application and current credit report required.
Call me (Liz) for more photos, showing or any questions at 323-428-5015
All showings are by appointment only. Tenant still in residence.
DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
*Can be furnished for $500 more per month*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/33814
Property Id 33814

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4708954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave have any available units?
1147-49 South Hayworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave have?
Some of 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1147-49 South Hayworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave offer parking?
No, 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave have a pool?
No, 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1147-49 South Hayworth Ave has units with dishwashers.
