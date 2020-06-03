1147-49 South Hayworth Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 04/01/19 SPACIOUS ORIGINAL 1930s UPPER DUPLEX 3/2 WITH A/C - Property Id: 33814



TOUR: Feb 24th Sunday 11-3pm Come by!!

Available: April 1, 2019 (or maybe March 15)

Beautiful 1,950 sqft bright upper unit in fabulous Carthay. This duplex feels like a home with all original 1930s architecture intact including French doors, built-in shelving, Malibu tile, cedar closet, all original hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, office room with patio, formal dining room, separate breakfast room, vintage tiled kitchen and two bathrooms with original 30's tile. Included with the unit are: Washer/Dryer, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Garbage Disposal. Updates include: New Central air conditioning/heating, custom closets, upgraded electrical and plumbing. Finally, there is a lush fenced in backyard. Gardener and water paid. Application and current credit report required.

Call me (Liz) for more photos, showing or any questions at 323-428-5015

All showings are by appointment only. Tenant still in residence.

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

*Can be furnished for $500 more per month*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/33814

No Dogs Allowed



