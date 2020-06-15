All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:48 AM

1147-49 South Hayworth Ave

1147 S Hayworth Ave · (323) 428-5015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1147 S Hayworth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3995 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS ORIGINAL 1930s UPPER DUPLEX 3/2 WITH A/C - Property Id: 33814

Beautiful 1,950 sqft bright upper unit in fabulous Carthay. This duplex feels like a home with all original 1930s architecture intact including French doors, built-in shelving, Malibu tile, cedar closet, all original hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, office room with patio, formal dining room, separate breakfast room, vintage tiled kitchen and two bathrooms with original 30's tile. Included with the unit are: Washer/Dryer, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Garbage Disposal. Updates include: New Central air conditioning/heating, custom closets, upgraded electrical and plumbing. Finally, there is a lush fenced in backyard. Gardener and water paid. Application and current credit report required.
Call me (Liz) for more photos, showing or any questions at 323-428-5015
All showings are by appointment only. Tenant still in residence.
DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
*Can be furnished for $500 more per month*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/33814
Property Id 33814

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

