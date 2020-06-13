11462 LAURELCREST Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Available as a short-term lease. This chic, private street and gated sanctuary in a perched cul de sac is hidden from, yet close to the life and style of Venture Blvd, the studios and a bridge away from the hubbub of Hollywood. Clean lines define this solar powered home complete with Tesla/electric car solar charging station completing the easy convenience of modern luxury. Sophisticated open Gaggenau kitchen interior, bedrooms, office and master suite retain a welcoming warmth with radiant floor heating. Fleetwood doors reveal the lush greenery leading to the outdoor life with pool and spa the complete this example of the best of Los Angeles life.