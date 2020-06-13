All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

11462 LAURELCREST Road

11462 Laurelcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

11462 Laurelcrest Road, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available as a short-term lease. This chic, private street and gated sanctuary in a perched cul de sac is hidden from, yet close to the life and style of Venture Blvd, the studios and a bridge away from the hubbub of Hollywood. Clean lines define this solar powered home complete with Tesla/electric car solar charging station completing the easy convenience of modern luxury. Sophisticated open Gaggenau kitchen interior, bedrooms, office and master suite retain a welcoming warmth with radiant floor heating. Fleetwood doors reveal the lush greenery leading to the outdoor life with pool and spa the complete this example of the best of Los Angeles life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11462 LAURELCREST Road have any available units?
11462 LAURELCREST Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11462 LAURELCREST Road have?
Some of 11462 LAURELCREST Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11462 LAURELCREST Road currently offering any rent specials?
11462 LAURELCREST Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11462 LAURELCREST Road pet-friendly?
No, 11462 LAURELCREST Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11462 LAURELCREST Road offer parking?
Yes, 11462 LAURELCREST Road offers parking.
Does 11462 LAURELCREST Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11462 LAURELCREST Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11462 LAURELCREST Road have a pool?
Yes, 11462 LAURELCREST Road has a pool.
Does 11462 LAURELCREST Road have accessible units?
No, 11462 LAURELCREST Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11462 LAURELCREST Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11462 LAURELCREST Road does not have units with dishwashers.
