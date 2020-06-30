All apartments in Los Angeles
1146 EUCLID Avenue

1146 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1146 Euclid Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90023
Boyle Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Available for lease, this bright, lower-level duplex apartment places you on a tree-lined street in Boyle Heights. The gated residence provides four bedrooms, two bathrooms and lots of natural light, with an open layout featuring spacious living and dining areas and hard surface flooring. In the open kitchen find wood cabinets and ample counter space. Each bedroom is equipped with a ceiling fan and built-in closet. The apartment has in-unit laundry and plenty of off-street parking on the driveway. Outdoor spaces include the welcoming front porch and a large hardscape yard with a covered patio. This convenient location puts you close to Downtown Los Angeles, Little Tokyo and all the happenings in the nearby Arts District. The 5 and 60 Freeways and the Gold Line rail are within easy reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 EUCLID Avenue have any available units?
1146 EUCLID Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 EUCLID Avenue have?
Some of 1146 EUCLID Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 EUCLID Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1146 EUCLID Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 EUCLID Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1146 EUCLID Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1146 EUCLID Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1146 EUCLID Avenue offers parking.
Does 1146 EUCLID Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 EUCLID Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 EUCLID Avenue have a pool?
No, 1146 EUCLID Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1146 EUCLID Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1146 EUCLID Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 EUCLID Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1146 EUCLID Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

