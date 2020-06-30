1146 EUCLID Avenue

Amenities

Available for lease, this bright, lower-level duplex apartment places you on a tree-lined street in Boyle Heights. The gated residence provides four bedrooms, two bathrooms and lots of natural light, with an open layout featuring spacious living and dining areas and hard surface flooring. In the open kitchen find wood cabinets and ample counter space. Each bedroom is equipped with a ceiling fan and built-in closet. The apartment has in-unit laundry and plenty of off-street parking on the driveway. Outdoor spaces include the welcoming front porch and a large hardscape yard with a covered patio. This convenient location puts you close to Downtown Los Angeles, Little Tokyo and all the happenings in the nearby Arts District. The 5 and 60 Freeways and the Gold Line rail are within easy reach.