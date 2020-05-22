11458 LAURELCREST Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill hot tub

FANTASTIC FULLY FURNISHED (or unfurnished) MODERN VIEW HOME IN THE HILLS. Highly sough after neighbourhood in the Hills!This home has multi-Millon dollar view! Two renovations have made this home stand-out. NOT a modern box but a mid-century home with an amazing feel, modern and inviting. This is a home not a shell. Attention to detail down to custom hardware in bathrooms, a koi pond on lower patio, with large balconies off living room, kitchen and master. Ultra private master, with massive walk in closet. 4000 sq ft. Views for days.Private road no paparazzi. Celebrity filled neighborhood. Totally remodeled modern treehouse. 4 bedrooms (option of full gym).Viking stove in kitchen. 2 Miele coffee makers with 1 in master. Massive walk through closet. Spiral wood staircase. Gated. Fully furnished.