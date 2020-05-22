All apartments in Los Angeles
11458 LAURELCREST Road
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

11458 LAURELCREST Road

11458 Laurelcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

11458 Laurelcrest Road, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
FANTASTIC FULLY FURNISHED (or unfurnished) MODERN VIEW HOME IN THE HILLS. Highly sough after neighbourhood in the Hills!This home has multi-Millon dollar view! Two renovations have made this home stand-out. NOT a modern box but a mid-century home with an amazing feel, modern and inviting. This is a home not a shell. Attention to detail down to custom hardware in bathrooms, a koi pond on lower patio, with large balconies off living room, kitchen and master. Ultra private master, with massive walk in closet. 4000 sq ft. Views for days.Private road no paparazzi. Celebrity filled neighborhood. Totally remodeled modern treehouse. 4 bedrooms (option of full gym).Viking stove in kitchen. 2 Miele coffee makers with 1 in master. Massive walk through closet. Spiral wood staircase. Gated. Fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11458 LAURELCREST Road have any available units?
11458 LAURELCREST Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11458 LAURELCREST Road have?
Some of 11458 LAURELCREST Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11458 LAURELCREST Road currently offering any rent specials?
11458 LAURELCREST Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11458 LAURELCREST Road pet-friendly?
No, 11458 LAURELCREST Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11458 LAURELCREST Road offer parking?
Yes, 11458 LAURELCREST Road offers parking.
Does 11458 LAURELCREST Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11458 LAURELCREST Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11458 LAURELCREST Road have a pool?
No, 11458 LAURELCREST Road does not have a pool.
Does 11458 LAURELCREST Road have accessible units?
No, 11458 LAURELCREST Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11458 LAURELCREST Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11458 LAURELCREST Road has units with dishwashers.
