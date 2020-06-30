All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:00 AM

11454 Vineland Court

11454 Vineland Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11454 Vineland Ct, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Super sharp attached home in the 24 hour gated 'Promenade at Porter Ranch'. Recently updated.... Good location on corner with double attached garage. Like new with newer paint and clean carpeting. Open bright kitchen, dining and living areas with fireplace. Small patio area off the living area. Community pool and spa. Newer K-8 school nearby. Lots of shopping and resturants and the Porter Ranch Town Center and brand new "Vineyards at Porter Ranch" also large YMCA across the street. Easy freeway access...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11454 Vineland Court have any available units?
11454 Vineland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11454 Vineland Court have?
Some of 11454 Vineland Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11454 Vineland Court currently offering any rent specials?
11454 Vineland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11454 Vineland Court pet-friendly?
No, 11454 Vineland Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11454 Vineland Court offer parking?
Yes, 11454 Vineland Court offers parking.
Does 11454 Vineland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11454 Vineland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11454 Vineland Court have a pool?
Yes, 11454 Vineland Court has a pool.
Does 11454 Vineland Court have accessible units?
No, 11454 Vineland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11454 Vineland Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11454 Vineland Court has units with dishwashers.

