11450 Burnham St.

Charming Retro 3 bed 3 bath home in cozy Brentwood neighborhood!

This charming 3 bed 3 bath cottage style home has all the pleasant perks you could want! Retro design throughout make this home a real timepiece, from the perfectly maintained Frigidaire Flair stove to the large original windows in every room, this home will win over your heart instantly! Walk into the living room with built-in shelves for lots of storage and original parquet flooring, or you can curl up next to the original fireplace at nighttime. Location is also a huge plus, the home is the last property at the end of a cozy cul de sac in the glen and in a great proximity to UCLA, freeway, restaurants, and shopping. Find your way to the backyard area with mature foliage and ample space as well. There is also a huge garage, for additional storage. This charming home has been recently painted inside and out, new carpet in the bedrooms, and some other light remodeling! It is ready for you to call home!



Reach out to Jack to schedule a showing at jack.hawkmgmt@gmail.com, or call 424-777-9848,then ext. 101.



FAQS:

-Fridge has been updated but is not pictured

-Small dog allowed with additional pet rent/deposit

-Cosigners are welcome for this property but must meet our criteria at www.hawkmgmt.com



