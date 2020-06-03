All apartments in Los Angeles
11450 Burnham St.

11450 Burnham Street · No Longer Available
Location

11450 Burnham Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11450 Burnham St. Available 06/01/20 Charming Retro 3 bed 3 bath home in cozy Brentwood neighborhood! -
This charming 3 bed 3 bath cottage style home has all the pleasant perks you could want! Retro design throughout make this home a real timepiece, from the perfectly maintained Frigidaire Flair stove to the large original windows in every room, this home will win over your heart instantly! Walk into the living room with built-in shelves for lots of storage and original parquet flooring, or you can curl up next to the original fireplace at nighttime. Location is also a huge plus, the home is the last property at the end of a cozy cul de sac in the glen and in a great proximity to UCLA, freeway, restaurants, and shopping. Find your way to the backyard area with mature foliage and ample space as well. There is also a huge garage, for additional storage. This charming home has been recently painted inside and out, new carpet in the bedrooms, and some other light remodeling! It is ready for you to call home!

Reach out to Jack to schedule a showing at jack.hawkmgmt@gmail.com, or call 424-777-9848,then ext. 101.

FAQS:
-Fridge has been updated but is not pictured
-Small dog allowed with additional pet rent/deposit
-Cosigners are welcome for this property but must meet our criteria at www.hawkmgmt.com

Broker License: 01924661

(RLNE5781340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11450 Burnham St. have any available units?
11450 Burnham St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11450 Burnham St. have?
Some of 11450 Burnham St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11450 Burnham St. currently offering any rent specials?
11450 Burnham St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11450 Burnham St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11450 Burnham St. is pet friendly.
Does 11450 Burnham St. offer parking?
Yes, 11450 Burnham St. offers parking.
Does 11450 Burnham St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11450 Burnham St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11450 Burnham St. have a pool?
No, 11450 Burnham St. does not have a pool.
Does 11450 Burnham St. have accessible units?
No, 11450 Burnham St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11450 Burnham St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11450 Burnham St. does not have units with dishwashers.

