1145 S Longwood Avenue

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Gorgeous, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental in a friendly Olympic Park neighborhood in L.A.



The comfy and unfurnished interior features quaint shed/exposed beam ceilings, polished hardwood flooring, recessed/suspended lighting, fireplace, walk-in closet, and big windows with blinds that let in natural light and fresh air to enter the rooms. A stunning galley-type kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine dark-toned wooden cabinets and drawers with ample storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, oven/range with hood, and dishwasher. There are hookups for washer and dryer. Shower/tub combos, pedestal sink, and vanity cabinets with framed mirrors furnished the bathrooms. For climate control, it has installed air conditioning and forced-air heating. The exterior features a yard surrounded by well-manicured shrubbery, flower-bearing plants, and trees. The tenant must maintain the yards upkeep. It comes with a driveway that can fit 2 cars and street parking ($50 parking fee). This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet, however, the owner needs to know the details about the pets first. Smoking in the property is prohibited though.



All utilities (water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and landscaping) will be paid for by the tenants (65%), while the other unit covers the remaining share. The bills will be given to the renters every 2 months.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided



