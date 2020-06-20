All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1145 S Longwood Avenue

1145 South Longwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1145 South Longwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Gorgeous, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental in a friendly Olympic Park neighborhood in L.A.

The comfy and unfurnished interior features quaint shed/exposed beam ceilings, polished hardwood flooring, recessed/suspended lighting, fireplace, walk-in closet, and big windows with blinds that let in natural light and fresh air to enter the rooms. A stunning galley-type kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine dark-toned wooden cabinets and drawers with ample storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, oven/range with hood, and dishwasher. There are hookups for washer and dryer. Shower/tub combos, pedestal sink, and vanity cabinets with framed mirrors furnished the bathrooms. For climate control, it has installed air conditioning and forced-air heating. The exterior features a yard surrounded by well-manicured shrubbery, flower-bearing plants, and trees. The tenant must maintain the yards upkeep. It comes with a driveway that can fit 2 cars and street parking ($50 parking fee). This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet, however, the owner needs to know the details about the pets first. Smoking in the property is prohibited though.

All utilities (water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and landscaping) will be paid for by the tenants (65%), while the other unit covers the remaining share. The bills will be given to the renters every 2 months.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided

(RLNE5741461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 S Longwood Avenue have any available units?
1145 S Longwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 S Longwood Avenue have?
Some of 1145 S Longwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 S Longwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1145 S Longwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 S Longwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 S Longwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1145 S Longwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1145 S Longwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1145 S Longwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 S Longwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 S Longwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1145 S Longwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1145 S Longwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1145 S Longwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 S Longwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 S Longwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
