11440 National Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking

Great location and like brand new home! Built in 2007 this home is like new. New paint, freshly cleaned carpets, granite kitchen counter tops and very convenient location. Beautiful and peaceful courtyard, this unit is at the end of the complex. Large master bedroom and master bathroom with walk-in closet, two other ample sized bedrooms, a full bath and a half bath for guests. Lovely entry way, crown molding, laundry in closet inside and two parking spaces. Minutes away from Little Osaka in the Sawtelle neighborhood. Near 405 and 10 frwy, walking distance to grocery stores and parks.