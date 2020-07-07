All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

11440 National Boulevard

11440 National Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11440 National Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

granite counters
parking
walk in closets
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Great location and like brand new home! Built in 2007 this home is like new. New paint, freshly cleaned carpets, granite kitchen counter tops and very convenient location. Beautiful and peaceful courtyard, this unit is at the end of the complex. Large master bedroom and master bathroom with walk-in closet, two other ample sized bedrooms, a full bath and a half bath for guests. Lovely entry way, crown molding, laundry in closet inside and two parking spaces. Minutes away from Little Osaka in the Sawtelle neighborhood. Near 405 and 10 frwy, walking distance to grocery stores and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11440 National Boulevard have any available units?
11440 National Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11440 National Boulevard have?
Some of 11440 National Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11440 National Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11440 National Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11440 National Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11440 National Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11440 National Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11440 National Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11440 National Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11440 National Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11440 National Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11440 National Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11440 National Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11440 National Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11440 National Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11440 National Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

