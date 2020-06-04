All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

11437 Oxnard St 6

11437 Oxnard Street · No Longer Available
Location

11437 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
new construction
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
media room
new construction
Oxnard 4 BED 2 BATH - Property Id: 270315

Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath apartment unit. $2795 with $2795 security deposit
Apartment is located in front of newly updated courtyard and water fountain
Any bedroom can be made into an office if desired
This apartment is so big that it has many possibilities

The apartment is on the first floor and is one of 13 units in the back of the property
The back of the property is quiet, peaceful and away from street noise
It comes with assigned 2 car tandem parking spots
The apartment has air conditioning and heater units
Newer bath vanities, medicine cabinets and tile floors
It has a huge walk-in closet and wooden floors throughout
There is always a friendly on-site manager

The apartment is walking distance from the NOHO Arts District
It's half a mile away from the 170 Freeway
Walking distance to the Redline LA Metro, restaurants, night clubs and Laemmle Theater
Walking distance to the newly constructed NoHo West Shopping Center

1 Year Lease
No Pets
Good Credit is a must
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270315
Property Id 270315

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11437 Oxnard St 6 have any available units?
11437 Oxnard St 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11437 Oxnard St 6 have?
Some of 11437 Oxnard St 6's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11437 Oxnard St 6 currently offering any rent specials?
11437 Oxnard St 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11437 Oxnard St 6 pet-friendly?
No, 11437 Oxnard St 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11437 Oxnard St 6 offer parking?
Yes, 11437 Oxnard St 6 does offer parking.
Does 11437 Oxnard St 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11437 Oxnard St 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11437 Oxnard St 6 have a pool?
No, 11437 Oxnard St 6 does not have a pool.
Does 11437 Oxnard St 6 have accessible units?
No, 11437 Oxnard St 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 11437 Oxnard St 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11437 Oxnard St 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
