11437 Oxnard St 6

Oxnard 4 BED 2 BATH - Property Id: 270315



Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath apartment unit. $2795 with $2795 security deposit

Apartment is located in front of newly updated courtyard and water fountain

Any bedroom can be made into an office if desired

This apartment is so big that it has many possibilities



The apartment is on the first floor and is one of 13 units in the back of the property

The back of the property is quiet, peaceful and away from street noise

It comes with assigned 2 car tandem parking spots

The apartment has air conditioning and heater units

Newer bath vanities, medicine cabinets and tile floors

It has a huge walk-in closet and wooden floors throughout

There is always a friendly on-site manager



The apartment is walking distance from the NOHO Arts District

It's half a mile away from the 170 Freeway

Walking distance to the Redline LA Metro, restaurants, night clubs and Laemmle Theater

Walking distance to the newly constructed NoHo West Shopping Center



1 Year Lease

No Pets

Good Credit is a must

No Pets Allowed



