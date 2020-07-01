All apartments in Los Angeles
11435 Tampa Avenue

11435 Tampa Avenue
Location

11435 Tampa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is a rear opportunity to be in a luxury part of Porter Range and Granada Hills Charter school district.
As you walk-in you immediately be impressed with bright and open floor plan. An over-sized living room with high ceilings, recessed lighting, stylish fireplace and sliding door leading to a large balcony with a park/trees view will take your breath away. You will enjoy cooking in the magnificent kitchen with granite counter tops, custom made cabinets, newer appliances and a lot of storage space. There is a master suite with a fully remodeled bathroom and its own private patio with a park view. All the bathrooms and 3 well-sizes bedrooms are completely remodeled and perfect for your family or guests.
The whole entire unit is freshly painted and ready to move it. It is in a very quiet part of the community, but not too far from a pool which you enjoy on a hot day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

