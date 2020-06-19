11430 Santini Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Wonderful Gated Sorrento Community with Guardhouse in Porter Ranch!!!Patrolled by private security!!! Two gated swimming pools , two spas & two Play areas !!!Move - In Ready condition!!! Bright open living room with high ceilings, beautiful distressed wood floors!!Spiral staircase!!! Large kitchen with stainless appliances, center island, built-in refrigerator, granite counters, complete upgraded cabinets ,breakfast nook and a pantry!!!The spacious family room with fireplace and plantation shutters throughout!!!! Downstairs office/study or could be the 5th bedroom!!!Master suite has private over sized bath, and separate shower & spa tub, dressing area & dual walk-in closets!!!This 2 Story beauty features 3 other bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus the master suite upstairs!!!Large backyard with fruit trees and large grassy area,3 car garage with access to home from garage!!! Beautiful landscaping and sprinklers!!!This is a must see!!!