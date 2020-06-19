All apartments in Los Angeles
11430 Santini Lane

11430 Santini Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11430 Santini Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wonderful Gated Sorrento Community with Guardhouse in Porter Ranch!!!Patrolled by private security!!! Two gated swimming pools , two spas & two Play areas !!!Move - In Ready condition!!! Bright open living room with high ceilings, beautiful distressed wood floors!!Spiral staircase!!! Large kitchen with stainless appliances, center island, built-in refrigerator, granite counters, complete upgraded cabinets ,breakfast nook and a pantry!!!The spacious family room with fireplace and plantation shutters throughout!!!! Downstairs office/study or could be the 5th bedroom!!!Master suite has private over sized bath, and separate shower & spa tub, dressing area & dual walk-in closets!!!This 2 Story beauty features 3 other bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus the master suite upstairs!!!Large backyard with fruit trees and large grassy area,3 car garage with access to home from garage!!! Beautiful landscaping and sprinklers!!!This is a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11430 Santini Lane have any available units?
11430 Santini Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11430 Santini Lane have?
Some of 11430 Santini Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11430 Santini Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11430 Santini Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11430 Santini Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11430 Santini Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11430 Santini Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11430 Santini Lane offers parking.
Does 11430 Santini Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11430 Santini Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11430 Santini Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11430 Santini Lane has a pool.
Does 11430 Santini Lane have accessible units?
No, 11430 Santini Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11430 Santini Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11430 Santini Lane has units with dishwashers.
