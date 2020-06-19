11430 Santini Lane

Amenities
Wonderful Gated Sorrento Community with Guardhouse in Porter Ranch!!!Patrolled by private security!!! Two gated swimming pools , two spas & two Play areas !!!Move - In Ready condition!!! Bright open living room with high ceilings, beautiful distressed wood floors!!Spiral staircase!!! Large kitchen with stainless appliances, center island, built-in refrigerator, granite counters, complete upgraded cabinets ,breakfast nook and a pantry!!!The spacious family room with fireplace and plantation shutters throughout!!!! Downstairs office/study or could be the 5th bedroom!!!Master suite has private over sized bath, and separate shower & spa tub, dressing area & dual walk-in closets!!!This 2 Story beauty features 3 other bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus the master suite upstairs!!!Large backyard with fruit trees and large grassy area,3 car garage with access to home from garage!!! Beautiful landscaping and sprinklers!!!This is a must see!!!