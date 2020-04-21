All apartments in Los Angeles
1143 South HAYWORTH Avenue
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:40 AM

1143 South HAYWORTH Avenue

1143 South Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1143 South Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Large and sprawling upstairs 3 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in beautifully maintained, charming Carthay Square duplex. Large living room with fireplace, separate dining room and den. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Appliances include stove refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, laundry room with washer and dryer. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. There is a large back yard with a basketball court and BBQ. Features 2 parking spaces. The backyard is secured by a gate and there are security cameras throughout the property. Unit can be furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

