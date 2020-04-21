1143 South HAYWORTH Avenue

Amenities

Large and sprawling upstairs 3 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in beautifully maintained, charming Carthay Square duplex. Large living room with fireplace, separate dining room and den. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Appliances include stove refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, laundry room with washer and dryer. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. There is a large back yard with a basketball court and BBQ. Features 2 parking spaces. The backyard is secured by a gate and there are security cameras throughout the property. Unit can be furnished or unfurnished.