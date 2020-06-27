All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11429 Swinton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11429 Swinton Avenue
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:50 PM

11429 Swinton Avenue

11429 Swinton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11429 Swinton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Granada Hills home being offered for Lease in a desirable neighborhood. Welcoming curb appeal with walkway up to covered entry. Enter into the open and bright Living / Dining great room featuring hardwood floors, recessed lights and fireplace. Functional & spacious galley style Kitchen with eat-in nook, bay window overlooking yard, plenty of cabinets and separate laundry area with side access door. The master bedroom suite has its own ¾ bathroom. Home has a total of 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Additional features include central HVAC, updated windows & doors, hardwood floors and fresh paint. Enclosed sun room with sliding door access to the private and fenced yard. Long driveway leads to the detached 2-Car Garage. Easy to love and enjoy, welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11429 Swinton Avenue have any available units?
11429 Swinton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11429 Swinton Avenue have?
Some of 11429 Swinton Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11429 Swinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11429 Swinton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11429 Swinton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11429 Swinton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11429 Swinton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11429 Swinton Avenue offers parking.
Does 11429 Swinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11429 Swinton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11429 Swinton Avenue have a pool?
No, 11429 Swinton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11429 Swinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11429 Swinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11429 Swinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11429 Swinton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College