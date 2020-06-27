11429 Swinton Avenue

Amenities
Updated Granada Hills home being offered for Lease in a desirable neighborhood. Welcoming curb appeal with walkway up to covered entry. Enter into the open and bright Living / Dining great room featuring hardwood floors, recessed lights and fireplace. Functional & spacious galley style Kitchen with eat-in nook, bay window overlooking yard, plenty of cabinets and separate laundry area with side access door. The master bedroom suite has its own ¾ bathroom. Home has a total of 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Additional features include central HVAC, updated windows & doors, hardwood floors and fresh paint. Enclosed sun room with sliding door access to the private and fenced yard. Long driveway leads to the detached 2-Car Garage. Easy to love and enjoy, welcome home!