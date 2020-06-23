11424 Victoria Ave

Amenities

The Villa on Victoria is a modern oasis just a open minded shot down Venice Boulevard to Venice Beach (3.5 miles), also just minutes to Santa Monica, Culver City, Beverly Hills and Hollywood. This urban chic home reminiscent of a boutique hotel is walking distance to the Sunday Farmers Market, Whole Foods and your soon to be favorite caf The Curious Palate.



The very spacious master suite has a California King memory foam bed with an attached spa-style bathroom including 2 rain showerheads. The ceilings are vaulted. There is a sitting area complete with foot and shoulder massagers for end-of-the-day unwinding as well as a 42 flat screen with cable and DVD player. Boston Acoustic stereo system in room easily attaches to your mobile device/mp3 player. French doors open out to a gorgeous backyard area with a waterfall/fire pit, chase lounges, a heater for cooler nights and table that seats 6 eating al fresco. You will want to take many memorable photos in this beautiful setting.



There are two other completely furnished bedrooms with queen-sized beds. Full guest bath with tub and shower. There is plenty of bedding and linen to accommodate up to 10 people. Six people sleep comfortably in the 3 bedrooms with plenty of space in the living room for four more. Living area has a massive 55 flat screen HD TV and DVD player for those movie nights or big sporting events.



Stylish, gourmet kitchen is a chefs dream completely equipped with microwave, 6-burner restaurant stove, toaster oven, high-end pots, pans, contemporary dish and stemware, espresso machine, coffee maker, Panini press, margarita machine and wine fridge.



DSL wireless Internet, telephone service, Cable TV with premium channels & great DVD library



Home office area with Fax, Scanner and Printer.



Front loading washer and dryer inside.



Perfect for Vacationers, Corporate Clients and temporary housing for Locals undergoing construction remodels.



