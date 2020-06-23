All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

11424 Victoria Ave

11424 Victoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11424 Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
fire pit
clubhouse
hot tub
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
The Villa on Victoria is a modern oasis just a open minded shot down Venice Boulevard to Venice Beach (3.5 miles), also just minutes to Santa Monica, Culver City, Beverly Hills and Hollywood. This urban chic home reminiscent of a boutique hotel is walking distance to the Sunday Farmers Market, Whole Foods and your soon to be favorite caf The Curious Palate.

The very spacious master suite has a California King memory foam bed with an attached spa-style bathroom including 2 rain showerheads. The ceilings are vaulted. There is a sitting area complete with foot and shoulder massagers for end-of-the-day unwinding as well as a 42 flat screen with cable and DVD player. Boston Acoustic stereo system in room easily attaches to your mobile device/mp3 player. French doors open out to a gorgeous backyard area with a waterfall/fire pit, chase lounges, a heater for cooler nights and table that seats 6 eating al fresco. You will want to take many memorable photos in this beautiful setting.

There are two other completely furnished bedrooms with queen-sized beds. Full guest bath with tub and shower. There is plenty of bedding and linen to accommodate up to 10 people. Six people sleep comfortably in the 3 bedrooms with plenty of space in the living room for four more. Living area has a massive 55 flat screen HD TV and DVD player for those movie nights or big sporting events.

Stylish, gourmet kitchen is a chefs dream completely equipped with microwave, 6-burner restaurant stove, toaster oven, &#8232;high-end pots, pans, contemporary dish and stemware, espresso machine, coffee maker, Panini press, margarita machine and wine fridge.

DSL wireless Internet, telephone service, &#8232;Cable TV with premium channels&#8232; & great DVD library

Home office area with Fax, Scanner and Printer. &#8232;

Front loading washer and dryer inside.

Perfect for Vacationers, Corporate Clients and temporary housing for Locals undergoing construction remodels.

5 min

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11424 Victoria Ave have any available units?
11424 Victoria Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11424 Victoria Ave have?
Some of 11424 Victoria Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, fire pit, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11424 Victoria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11424 Victoria Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11424 Victoria Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11424 Victoria Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11424 Victoria Ave offer parking?
No, 11424 Victoria Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11424 Victoria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11424 Victoria Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11424 Victoria Ave have a pool?
No, 11424 Victoria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11424 Victoria Ave have accessible units?
No, 11424 Victoria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11424 Victoria Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11424 Victoria Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
