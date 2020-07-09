11423 Sunshine Ter

Amenities

Furnished or unfurnished. Price depends on lease duration and whether furnished. Listed price is for unfurnished 18 months.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS. CONTACT LANDLORD FIRST.

Available ONLY 30 days after signing lease and paying deposit. (presently occupied).

Carpenter School district.

Remodeled modern style, 2 stories with potential to be used as 2 different living spaces or work from home with offices downstairs and home upstairs, or for extended family, etc. Main level has access to the gorgeous yard with a huge deck with grill for entertainment in a peaceful, quiet and shady area. This level has a bright open space including a large living/dining/kitchen space. Kitchen has Quartz counter top, quartz island/bar & stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms and a full bath complete this level. Downstairs 2 BR+Office + Family room + another kitchen+ 1.5 BA.

Up to 5 cars or RV parking on driveway & garage.

