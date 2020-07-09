All apartments in Los Angeles
11423 Sunshine Ter
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:07 PM

11423 Sunshine Ter

11423 Sunshine Terrace · (213) 342-1435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11423 Sunshine Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $6490 · Avail. now

$6,490

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
House, Studio City, furnished or unfurnished - Property Id: 140232

Furnished or unfurnished. Price depends on lease duration and whether furnished. Listed price is for unfurnished 18 months.
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS. CONTACT LANDLORD FIRST.
Available ONLY 30 days after signing lease and paying deposit. (presently occupied).
Carpenter School district.
Remodeled modern style, 2 stories with potential to be used as 2 different living spaces or work from home with offices downstairs and home upstairs, or for extended family, etc. Main level has access to the gorgeous yard with a huge deck with grill for entertainment in a peaceful, quiet and shady area. This level has a bright open space including a large living/dining/kitchen space. Kitchen has Quartz counter top, quartz island/bar & stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms and a full bath complete this level. Downstairs 2 BR+Office + Family room + another kitchen+ 1.5 BA.
Up to 5 cars or RV parking on driveway & garage.
Contact ONLY here: https://forms.gle/7uKnN6hc5Dmpcsuz7
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140232
Property Id 140232

(RLNE5907795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11423 Sunshine Ter have any available units?
11423 Sunshine Ter has a unit available for $6,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11423 Sunshine Ter have?
Some of 11423 Sunshine Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11423 Sunshine Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11423 Sunshine Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11423 Sunshine Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 11423 Sunshine Ter is pet friendly.
Does 11423 Sunshine Ter offer parking?
Yes, 11423 Sunshine Ter offers parking.
Does 11423 Sunshine Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11423 Sunshine Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11423 Sunshine Ter have a pool?
No, 11423 Sunshine Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11423 Sunshine Ter have accessible units?
No, 11423 Sunshine Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11423 Sunshine Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11423 Sunshine Ter has units with dishwashers.
