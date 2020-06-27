All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:14 AM

1141 West 85th Street

1141 West 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1141 West 85th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 1141 West 85th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044

- Rent: $2,095 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,350
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathroom: 1
- Approx 1,100 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Vinyl Plank Flooring
- New Paint
- Granite Counter-Tops
- Gas Stove/Oven
- Ceiling Fans
- Street Parking Only
- Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups
- Utilities Paid: None
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 West 85th Street have any available units?
1141 West 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 West 85th Street have?
Some of 1141 West 85th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1141 West 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1141 West 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1141 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 1141 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1141 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 1141 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1141 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 1141 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 West 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

