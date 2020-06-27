Amenities
- Address: 1141 West 85th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
- Rent: $2,095 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,350
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathroom: 1
- Approx 1,100 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Vinyl Plank Flooring
- New Paint
- Granite Counter-Tops
- Gas Stove/Oven
- Ceiling Fans
- Street Parking Only
- Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups
- Utilities Paid: None
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.