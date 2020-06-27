Amenities

- Address: 1141 West 85th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044



- Rent: $2,095 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,350

- Bedrooms: 3

- Bathroom: 1

- Approx 1,100 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Vinyl Plank Flooring

- New Paint

- Granite Counter-Tops

- Gas Stove/Oven

- Ceiling Fans

- Street Parking Only

- Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups

- Utilities Paid: None

- No Pets

