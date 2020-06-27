All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1141 S. Oakhurst Dr.
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

1141 S. Oakhurst Dr.

1141 South Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1141 South Oakhurst Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE 2 Bed + 1 Bath. TOP Unit. B - We have two units in the building
Both TOP FLOOR with high ceilings...

this is a back top floor unit. high ceiling with exposed beams, Hardwood floors all over. Unit has new windows,
Located in a great neighborhood 1-block adjacent to Beverly Hills and 5 minutes from the 10 freeway. Walk to shops and restaurants on Pico Blvd.

Owner/Agent does not guarantee the accuracy of the square footage, lot size or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the developer, seller or obtained from Public Records or other sources. Tenant is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals.

(RLNE5340275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. have any available units?
1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. offer parking?
No, 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. have a pool?
No, 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 S. Oakhurst Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College