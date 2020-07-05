All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:50 PM

11408 W Sarah Street

11408 Sarah Street · No Longer Available
Location

11408 Sarah Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

Welcome to Tujunga Village Apartments. Brand-new contemporary building offering luxury living right in Studio City. Units are complete and ready for move-in. This exclusive complex features modern design and elegance in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles. This private corner unit 3 bedroom / 2 bath residence is one of 10 boutique units and includes a balcony. Built to luxury condominium standards, this apartment has Italian designed kitchens, Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances including fridge, custom designed bathrooms, and in unit washer and dryer. Amenities include Secure Bicycle Storage, Secure garage parking, and lots of street parking. This luxury complex is located within walking distance of the famous Tujunga Village Shops and Cafes, the Studios, and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11408 W Sarah Street have any available units?
11408 W Sarah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11408 W Sarah Street have?
Some of 11408 W Sarah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11408 W Sarah Street currently offering any rent specials?
11408 W Sarah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11408 W Sarah Street pet-friendly?
No, 11408 W Sarah Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11408 W Sarah Street offer parking?
Yes, 11408 W Sarah Street offers parking.
Does 11408 W Sarah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11408 W Sarah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11408 W Sarah Street have a pool?
No, 11408 W Sarah Street does not have a pool.
Does 11408 W Sarah Street have accessible units?
No, 11408 W Sarah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11408 W Sarah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11408 W Sarah Street does not have units with dishwashers.

