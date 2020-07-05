11408 W Sarah Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction garage stainless steel bike storage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bike storage garage new construction

Welcome to Tujunga Village Apartments. Brand-new contemporary building offering luxury living right in Studio City. Units are complete and ready for move-in. This exclusive complex features modern design and elegance in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles. This private corner unit 3 bedroom / 2 bath residence is one of 10 boutique units and includes a balcony. Built to luxury condominium standards, this apartment has Italian designed kitchens, Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances including fridge, custom designed bathrooms, and in unit washer and dryer. Amenities include Secure Bicycle Storage, Secure garage parking, and lots of street parking. This luxury complex is located within walking distance of the famous Tujunga Village Shops and Cafes, the Studios, and easy freeway access.