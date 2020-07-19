All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

114 South LAYTON Drive

114 South Layton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

114 South Layton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This private, single-story Brentwood traditional home, walking distance to the quaint shops and restaurants in Brentwood Village. Situated on over 18,000 square feet of land, the home boasts an abundance of light and living space, including a private gated entry, 6 bedrooms / 5.5 bathrooms, formal living, dining, family and great rooms. The rear of the home opens up to a sprawling backyard with views of the Getty Center and includes a pool, Jacuzzi and a large, flat grassy area for kids to play. Entertainers will love the large gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, as well as the outdoor kitchen with built-in barbecue, sink and refrigerated storage. Master bedroom includes his and hers walk-in closets, an updated Master bathroom, and backyard access via glass French doors. Also available for Short term Furnished for $30,000 a month .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 South LAYTON Drive have any available units?
114 South LAYTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 South LAYTON Drive have?
Some of 114 South LAYTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 South LAYTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
114 South LAYTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 South LAYTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 114 South LAYTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 114 South LAYTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 114 South LAYTON Drive offers parking.
Does 114 South LAYTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 South LAYTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 South LAYTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 114 South LAYTON Drive has a pool.
Does 114 South LAYTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 114 South LAYTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 114 South LAYTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 South LAYTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
