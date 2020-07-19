114 South LAYTON Drive

Amenities

This private, single-story Brentwood traditional home, walking distance to the quaint shops and restaurants in Brentwood Village. Situated on over 18,000 square feet of land, the home boasts an abundance of light and living space, including a private gated entry, 6 bedrooms / 5.5 bathrooms, formal living, dining, family and great rooms. The rear of the home opens up to a sprawling backyard with views of the Getty Center and includes a pool, Jacuzzi and a large, flat grassy area for kids to play. Entertainers will love the large gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, as well as the outdoor kitchen with built-in barbecue, sink and refrigerated storage. Master bedroom includes his and hers walk-in closets, an updated Master bathroom, and backyard access via glass French doors. Also available for Short term Furnished for $30,000 a month .