Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Multi-Level Architectural Townhouse with private garage just 1 block to the beach! 2 Bedrooms + Loft + 5 Balconies + Garage + extra storage.Very private property - feels like a house with only one common wall. The living room is very light and bright with 2 story ceilings and lots of windows + large balcony. Spiral staircase leads to the loft + roof deck. Both bedrooms have 2 closets, ensuite bath + outdoor balcony.