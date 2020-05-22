114 E 88th Pl

Amenities

Available 04/01/20 Cozy Home Near 105 and 110 FWY - Property Id: 220840



Beautiful, newly remodeled home near the 110 and 105 freeways in a quite neighborhood. This family friendly 850 sq ft home with 2 bedrooms & 1 baths with an beautiful shared patio now boasts:

- New Kitchen

- New Wall Heater Unit

- Shared Patio Area

-Garage

-Gated with long driveway



Location, location, location! The property is minutes from both the 110 and 105 freeways for ease of access to - shopping, dining and all Los Angeles has to offer. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within 1 miles.

