Los Angeles, CA
114 E 88th Pl
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

114 E 88th Pl

114 East 88th Place · No Longer Available
Location

114 East 88th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 04/01/20 Cozy Home Near 105 and 110 FWY - Property Id: 220840

Beautiful, newly remodeled home near the 110 and 105 freeways in a quite neighborhood. This family friendly 850 sq ft home with 2 bedrooms & 1 baths with an beautiful shared patio now boasts:
- New Kitchen
- New Wall Heater Unit
- Shared Patio Area
-Garage
-Gated with long driveway

Location, location, location! The property is minutes from both the 110 and 105 freeways for ease of access to - shopping, dining and all Los Angeles has to offer. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within 1 miles.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220840
Property Id 220840

(RLNE5531970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 E 88th Pl have any available units?
114 E 88th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 E 88th Pl have?
Some of 114 E 88th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 E 88th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
114 E 88th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 E 88th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 114 E 88th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 114 E 88th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 114 E 88th Pl offers parking.
Does 114 E 88th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 E 88th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 E 88th Pl have a pool?
No, 114 E 88th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 114 E 88th Pl have accessible units?
No, 114 E 88th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 114 E 88th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 E 88th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

