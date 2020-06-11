1138 S Grand View St 306

Amenities

Koreatown Large & Spacious Apartment with Balcony



*RENT: $1750

*SECURITY DEPOSIT (o.a.c.): $1750

*12 month minimum lease!

*Guaranteed remote-entry gated parking



Currently renting our large and spacious 3rd floor (no elevator access/stairs only) 2 Bed+1 Bath with balcony in our beautifully well-maintained apartment building in the Koreatown adjacent area. Unit has laminated hardwood floors and granite counter top.



Conveniently located in Koreatown near USC, Loyola Law School, Southwestern School of Law, Southwestern University, Staples Center, Convention Center, L.A. LIVE, Downtown Los Angeles, DTLA, Rampart Village, Hollywood, , Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, etc. Remote-entry gated parking space is provided; secured access throughout the building.



Sorry, NO PETS, NO EXCEPTION! Strict no pet policy.



All prospects MUST undergo identity, credit, background, eviction screening, etc.



*NOTE: Pictures shown are actual rental units of the building but may not be the exact rental unit advertised

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90946

