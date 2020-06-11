All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019

1138 S Grand View St 306

1138 South Grand View Street · No Longer Available
Location

1138 South Grand View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Koreatown Large & Spacious Apartment with Balcony - Property Id: 90946

*RENT: $1750
*SECURITY DEPOSIT (o.a.c.): $1750
*12 month minimum lease!
*Guaranteed remote-entry gated parking

Currently renting our large and spacious 3rd floor (no elevator access/stairs only) 2 Bed+1 Bath with balcony in our beautifully well-maintained apartment building in the Koreatown adjacent area. Unit has laminated hardwood floors and granite counter top.

Conveniently located in Koreatown near USC, Loyola Law School, Southwestern School of Law, Southwestern University, Staples Center, Convention Center, L.A. LIVE, Downtown Los Angeles, DTLA, Rampart Village, Hollywood, , Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, etc. Remote-entry gated parking space is provided; secured access throughout the building.

Sorry, NO PETS, NO EXCEPTION! Strict no pet policy.

All prospects MUST undergo identity, credit, background, eviction screening, etc.

*NOTE: Pictures shown are actual rental units of the building but may not be the exact rental unit advertised
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90946
Property Id 90946

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4585390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 S Grand View St 306 have any available units?
1138 S Grand View St 306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1138 S Grand View St 306 have?
Some of 1138 S Grand View St 306's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 S Grand View St 306 currently offering any rent specials?
1138 S Grand View St 306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 S Grand View St 306 pet-friendly?
No, 1138 S Grand View St 306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1138 S Grand View St 306 offer parking?
Yes, 1138 S Grand View St 306 does offer parking.
Does 1138 S Grand View St 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 S Grand View St 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 S Grand View St 306 have a pool?
No, 1138 S Grand View St 306 does not have a pool.
Does 1138 S Grand View St 306 have accessible units?
No, 1138 S Grand View St 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 S Grand View St 306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 S Grand View St 306 does not have units with dishwashers.
