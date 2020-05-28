All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

11367 ELDERWOOD Street

11367 Elderwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

11367 Elderwood Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful architectural creation in Brentwood Glen, designed by renowned architect firm Belzberg Architects. Large open floor plan featuring two story ceilings and windows that capture treetops views. The great room/living area opens to a gourmet kitchen with Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances, two islands to prep and serve, and the perfect flow for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Tucked away on the first floor are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spoil yourself with your own master suite with a fireplace, master bath includes glass enclosed rain shower, double sinks, a stand-alone tub, custom large walk-in closet, office/library area and meditation room or additional storage on the second floor. Conveniently located, close to UCLA, Westwood, Eateries and markets. The home is being leased furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11367 ELDERWOOD Street have any available units?
11367 ELDERWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11367 ELDERWOOD Street have?
Some of 11367 ELDERWOOD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11367 ELDERWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
11367 ELDERWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11367 ELDERWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 11367 ELDERWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11367 ELDERWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 11367 ELDERWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 11367 ELDERWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11367 ELDERWOOD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11367 ELDERWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 11367 ELDERWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 11367 ELDERWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 11367 ELDERWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11367 ELDERWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11367 ELDERWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
