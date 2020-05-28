11367 ELDERWOOD Street

Amenities

Beautiful architectural creation in Brentwood Glen, designed by renowned architect firm Belzberg Architects. Large open floor plan featuring two story ceilings and windows that capture treetops views. The great room/living area opens to a gourmet kitchen with Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances, two islands to prep and serve, and the perfect flow for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Tucked away on the first floor are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spoil yourself with your own master suite with a fireplace, master bath includes glass enclosed rain shower, double sinks, a stand-alone tub, custom large walk-in closet, office/library area and meditation room or additional storage on the second floor. Conveniently located, close to UCLA, Westwood, Eateries and markets. The home is being leased furnished.