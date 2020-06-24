1135 REXFORD Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Incredible opportunity to lease this beautiful, bright, remodeled penthouse condo in a prime location. Located on the border of Beverly Hills & Beverlywood, this 2BR, 3BA with open floor plan with spacious living and dining area that opens to a private balcony with incredible views overlooking Century City. Living room has a beautiful fireplace, with an abundance of natural light. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar/area. Master bedroom suite with over-sized walk-in closet and contemporary master bath with double sink vanity, separate custom tub and glass shower. Other generously sized bedroom is private on the opposite side with ensuite bathroom. Other features include hardwood floors throughout, stone flooring in master bath, NEST controlled thermostat, central HVAC, inside laundry area with washer/dryer and ample storage. Building amenities include secured 2-car parking and controlled access entry.