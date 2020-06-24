All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1135 REXFORD Drive

1135 Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Rexford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverlywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Incredible opportunity to lease this beautiful, bright, remodeled penthouse condo in a prime location. Located on the border of Beverly Hills & Beverlywood, this 2BR, 3BA with open floor plan with spacious living and dining area that opens to a private balcony with incredible views overlooking Century City. Living room has a beautiful fireplace, with an abundance of natural light. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar/area. Master bedroom suite with over-sized walk-in closet and contemporary master bath with double sink vanity, separate custom tub and glass shower. Other generously sized bedroom is private on the opposite side with ensuite bathroom. Other features include hardwood floors throughout, stone flooring in master bath, NEST controlled thermostat, central HVAC, inside laundry area with washer/dryer and ample storage. Building amenities include secured 2-car parking and controlled access entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 REXFORD Drive have any available units?
1135 REXFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 REXFORD Drive have?
Some of 1135 REXFORD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 REXFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1135 REXFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 REXFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1135 REXFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1135 REXFORD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1135 REXFORD Drive offers parking.
Does 1135 REXFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 REXFORD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 REXFORD Drive have a pool?
No, 1135 REXFORD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1135 REXFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1135 REXFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 REXFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 REXFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.
