Los Angeles, CA
11341 Dona Teresa Dr
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

11341 Dona Teresa Dr

11341 Dona Teresa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11341 Dona Teresa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Laurel Canyon 4/3 Pool Home with Panoramic Views! - Property Id: 159179

*More photos to come as home is completed.

This classic Hollywood Hills 4/3 home with pool has panoramic views from four different rooms! The original mid-century finishes throughout are a perfect canvas for those with an eye for interior design. All bedrooms and bathrooms are large. There is a Jack and Jill bathroom with his and hers sinks connecting the newly remodeled hall bedrooms. The master is equip with shower, large vintage tub, chandelier, and over-sized walk-in closet. The spacious kitchen has an eat-in-kitchen area and leads to a patio with bistro table overlooking The Valley. Watch the sun come up from your patio. There is a formal dining area and two separate living areas, one with a bar! Each living area has a fireplace. Entertain on the large patio or take in the views while relaxing in the pool. There is endless storage in the hall and laundry room. Washer and dryer included. Two-car garage with built-in storage. Carpenter Charter school zoned.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159179p
Property Id 159179

(RLNE5167227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11341 Dona Teresa Dr have any available units?
11341 Dona Teresa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11341 Dona Teresa Dr have?
Some of 11341 Dona Teresa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11341 Dona Teresa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11341 Dona Teresa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11341 Dona Teresa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11341 Dona Teresa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11341 Dona Teresa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11341 Dona Teresa Dr offers parking.
Does 11341 Dona Teresa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11341 Dona Teresa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11341 Dona Teresa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11341 Dona Teresa Dr has a pool.
Does 11341 Dona Teresa Dr have accessible units?
No, 11341 Dona Teresa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11341 Dona Teresa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11341 Dona Teresa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
