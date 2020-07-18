All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11329 Youngworth St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11329 Youngworth St
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

11329 Youngworth St

11329 Youngworth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11329 Youngworth Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming House convenient location Culver City - Charming House located on a side street just west of Sawtelle and south of Washington. Some of the features include: 3 Bedrooms and One Bathroom One bedroom would make a nice den wood floors throughout Living Room with Fireplace Dining Area Kitchen with dishwasher and stove Laundry Area inside New energy efficient windows throughout 2 car detached garage (manual door) HUGE grassy yard, fully fenced in Although this home is located within sight and earshot of the 405 freeway (there are sound walls), the noise is not overpowering. Additionally when you are inside, you cannot hear it due to the insulated windows! The convenient location of this home makes it ideal for getting to LAX, the Westside, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and even Downtown and Hollywood by using the 10 freeway! The details: Pets will be considered with additional deposit Tenant pays all utilities Owner pays gardener. Available now!This property is shown by appointment only.

(RLNE2156128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11329 Youngworth St have any available units?
11329 Youngworth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11329 Youngworth St have?
Some of 11329 Youngworth St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11329 Youngworth St currently offering any rent specials?
11329 Youngworth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11329 Youngworth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11329 Youngworth St is pet friendly.
Does 11329 Youngworth St offer parking?
Yes, 11329 Youngworth St offers parking.
Does 11329 Youngworth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11329 Youngworth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11329 Youngworth St have a pool?
No, 11329 Youngworth St does not have a pool.
Does 11329 Youngworth St have accessible units?
No, 11329 Youngworth St does not have accessible units.
Does 11329 Youngworth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11329 Youngworth St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Burnside Residences
600 South Burnside Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College