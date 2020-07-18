11329 Youngworth St

Amenities

Charming House convenient location Culver City - Charming House located on a side street just west of Sawtelle and south of Washington. Some of the features include: 3 Bedrooms and One Bathroom One bedroom would make a nice den wood floors throughout Living Room with Fireplace Dining Area Kitchen with dishwasher and stove Laundry Area inside New energy efficient windows throughout 2 car detached garage (manual door) HUGE grassy yard, fully fenced in Although this home is located within sight and earshot of the 405 freeway (there are sound walls), the noise is not overpowering. Additionally when you are inside, you cannot hear it due to the insulated windows! The convenient location of this home makes it ideal for getting to LAX, the Westside, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and even Downtown and Hollywood by using the 10 freeway! The details: Pets will be considered with additional deposit Tenant pays all utilities Owner pays gardener. Available now!This property is shown by appointment only.



(RLNE2156128)