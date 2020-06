Amenities

Designer done lower unit with 3 beds and 3 baths. Character arches and moldings. Center hallway. Large formal living room with fireplace. Large formal dining room. Brand new kitchen with lots of storage, stone counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area. Three beds and 3 new baths. Master with double vanity, walk-in shower, built in designer closet. One bath with a tub. Shared yard. Garage. Available immediately.