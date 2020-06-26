All apartments in Los Angeles
11314 CANTON Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

11314 CANTON Drive

11314 Canton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11314 Canton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained cottage in the heart of Studio City. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home comes furnished and is ready for you to move right in. You won't believe you are in the city with the forest-like grounds and charming feel of this home. Located in the Carpenter School district with easy access into the city, this is the one you have been looking for. Please call about pet policy. Shown by appointment only. Good credit is a must. The garage is excluded from this lease. Gardner paid by Landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11314 CANTON Drive have any available units?
11314 CANTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11314 CANTON Drive have?
Some of 11314 CANTON Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11314 CANTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11314 CANTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11314 CANTON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11314 CANTON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11314 CANTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11314 CANTON Drive offers parking.
Does 11314 CANTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11314 CANTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11314 CANTON Drive have a pool?
No, 11314 CANTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11314 CANTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 11314 CANTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11314 CANTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11314 CANTON Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
