11314 CANTON Drive

Beautifully maintained cottage in the heart of Studio City. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home comes furnished and is ready for you to move right in. You won't believe you are in the city with the forest-like grounds and charming feel of this home. Located in the Carpenter School district with easy access into the city, this is the one you have been looking for. Please call about pet policy. Shown by appointment only. Good credit is a must. The garage is excluded from this lease. Gardner paid by Landlord