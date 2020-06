Amenities

Downtown Los Angeles Loft - Great loft in a fantastic location in Downtown Los Angeles, close to Staples Center and LA live. Metro station within walking distance as well as great restaurants and shopping. The loft features over fourteen hundred square feet of living space and it's listed as a two bedroom and two bath. Stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets. Polished cement floors and electric window shades. Call for any questions. Available immediately.



(RLNE5121292)