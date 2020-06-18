All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

1130 Arbor Dell Road

1130 Arbor Dell Road · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Arbor Dell Road, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing Spacious 3 Bed - 1.5 Bath House with pool and cabana in Eagle Rock - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343

Fantastic opportunity to lease this amazing 3 bed, 1.5 bath house with pool located in Eagle Rock. The house is set back from the street with a large driveway and a 2 car garage.

A seamless indoor/outdoor living space set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.

Features include :

-Large formal living room with fireplace and sliding doors to deck and pool
-Spacious kitchen with breakfast area
-Kitchen includes stove, fridge, dishwasher
-Dining area with pool view
-3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet spaces
-One bathroom with bathtub and standing shower
-Additional 1/2 bath
-Huge backyard/Deck with spacious pool and cabana perfect for entertaining & al-fresco dining
-2 car garage with additional space for 2 cars on driveway
-Washer and Dryer inside the Garage

Tenants pay for all utilities.

Landlord pays for Pool services and Gardener

Great location ! Easy access to CA-134 and CA-2 Freeways.

Rent Amount: $ 3,695 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 3,695
$35 application fee per adult applicant

(RLNE5123929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Arbor Dell Road have any available units?
1130 Arbor Dell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Arbor Dell Road have?
Some of 1130 Arbor Dell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Arbor Dell Road currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Arbor Dell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Arbor Dell Road pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Arbor Dell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1130 Arbor Dell Road offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Arbor Dell Road offers parking.
Does 1130 Arbor Dell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 Arbor Dell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Arbor Dell Road have a pool?
Yes, 1130 Arbor Dell Road has a pool.
Does 1130 Arbor Dell Road have accessible units?
No, 1130 Arbor Dell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Arbor Dell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Arbor Dell Road has units with dishwashers.
