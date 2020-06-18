1130 Arbor Dell Road

Amenities

Amazing Spacious 3 Bed - 1.5 Bath House with pool and cabana in Eagle Rock - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343



Fantastic opportunity to lease this amazing 3 bed, 1.5 bath house with pool located in Eagle Rock. The house is set back from the street with a large driveway and a 2 car garage.



A seamless indoor/outdoor living space set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.



Features include :



-Large formal living room with fireplace and sliding doors to deck and pool

-Spacious kitchen with breakfast area

-Kitchen includes stove, fridge, dishwasher

-Dining area with pool view

-3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet spaces

-One bathroom with bathtub and standing shower

-Additional 1/2 bath

-Huge backyard/Deck with spacious pool and cabana perfect for entertaining & al-fresco dining

-2 car garage with additional space for 2 cars on driveway

-Washer and Dryer inside the Garage



Tenants pay for all utilities.



Landlord pays for Pool services and Gardener



Great location ! Easy access to CA-134 and CA-2 Freeways.



Rent Amount: $ 3,695 per month

Security Deposit Amount: $ 3,695

$35 application fee per adult applicant



