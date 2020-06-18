1130 Arbor Dell Road

Amenities
Amazing Spacious 3 Bed - 1.5 Bath House with pool and cabana in Eagle Rock - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343
Fantastic opportunity to lease this amazing 3 bed, 1.5 bath house with pool located in Eagle Rock. The house is set back from the street with a large driveway and a 2 car garage.
A seamless indoor/outdoor living space set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.
Features include :
-Large formal living room with fireplace and sliding doors to deck and pool
-Spacious kitchen with breakfast area
-Kitchen includes stove, fridge, dishwasher
-Dining area with pool view
-3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet spaces
-One bathroom with bathtub and standing shower
-Additional 1/2 bath
-Huge backyard/Deck with spacious pool and cabana perfect for entertaining & al-fresco dining
-2 car garage with additional space for 2 cars on driveway
-Washer and Dryer inside the Garage
Tenants pay for all utilities.
Landlord pays for Pool services and Gardener
Great location ! Easy access to CA-134 and CA-2 Freeways.
Rent Amount: $ 3,695 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 3,695
$35 application fee per adult applicant
(RLNE5123929)