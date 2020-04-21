113 North LAUREL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful property for lease in this 1920's single story Spanish home. Enter the gorgeous front yard with winding path and with lush landscaping and vegetation. The house is light and bright with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with vaulted ceilings & rooms flooded with light. The living room has a fireplace with beautiful ornate period tile. Kitchen has period tile counters and back splash, nice euro style high-end appliances, stove, fridge & dishwasher and the property has a washer & dryer in the rear. An ample two car garage and off street driveway for lots of parking. Built in 1925 with the classic architecture and yet updated throughout. Has gated entrance to rear & outdoor space with a grassy rear and front yard for outdoor relaxing and entertaining. Only a half block away from top restaurants, shops, and entertainment. This is the one!