Los Angeles, CA
113 North LAUREL Avenue
Last updated February 2 2020 at 2:42 PM

113 North LAUREL Avenue

113 North Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

113 North Laurel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful property for lease in this 1920's single story Spanish home. Enter the gorgeous front yard with winding path and with lush landscaping and vegetation. The house is light and bright with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with vaulted ceilings & rooms flooded with light. The living room has a fireplace with beautiful ornate period tile. Kitchen has period tile counters and back splash, nice euro style high-end appliances, stove, fridge & dishwasher and the property has a washer & dryer in the rear. An ample two car garage and off street driveway for lots of parking. Built in 1925 with the classic architecture and yet updated throughout. Has gated entrance to rear & outdoor space with a grassy rear and front yard for outdoor relaxing and entertaining. Only a half block away from top restaurants, shops, and entertainment. This is the one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 North LAUREL Avenue have any available units?
113 North LAUREL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 North LAUREL Avenue have?
Some of 113 North LAUREL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 North LAUREL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
113 North LAUREL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 North LAUREL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 113 North LAUREL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 113 North LAUREL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 113 North LAUREL Avenue offers parking.
Does 113 North LAUREL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 North LAUREL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 North LAUREL Avenue have a pool?
No, 113 North LAUREL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 113 North LAUREL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 113 North LAUREL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 113 North LAUREL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 North LAUREL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

