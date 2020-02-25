All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 5:14 PM

11254 Oxnard

11254 Oxnard St · No Longer Available
Location

11254 Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Gated 6 unit complex. Freshly painted. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath townhouse with laundry in unit upstairs. All bedrooms upstairs. Granite kitchen. Wood floors on first level. Bedroom windows with wood blinds. Two sliders on first level with sunshades. Large deep patio. Gated two car parking. No pets and no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11254 Oxnard have any available units?
11254 Oxnard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11254 Oxnard have?
Some of 11254 Oxnard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11254 Oxnard currently offering any rent specials?
11254 Oxnard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11254 Oxnard pet-friendly?
No, 11254 Oxnard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11254 Oxnard offer parking?
Yes, 11254 Oxnard offers parking.
Does 11254 Oxnard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11254 Oxnard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11254 Oxnard have a pool?
No, 11254 Oxnard does not have a pool.
Does 11254 Oxnard have accessible units?
No, 11254 Oxnard does not have accessible units.
Does 11254 Oxnard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11254 Oxnard does not have units with dishwashers.
