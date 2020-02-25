11254 Oxnard

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Gated 6 unit complex. Freshly painted. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath townhouse with laundry in unit upstairs. All bedrooms upstairs. Granite kitchen. Wood floors on first level. Bedroom windows with wood blinds. Two sliders on first level with sunshades. Large deep patio. Gated two car parking. No pets and no Section 8.