11213 McLennan Avenue

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Granada Hills Pool/Spa Home! Ready for Move-In! - This beautiful Granada Hills homes sits nestled into a nice pocket of homes. The home has great curb appeal. At the entrance you are greeted to a small patio surrounded by trees. The living room is extra spacious with formal dining area with decorative fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space, with gas cook top, built-in oven and dishwasher. From the living room there is a converted family room with built-in cabinets and bar area. There is a separate room with shelving units that could be used as office or library. There is a designated laundry area. The bedrooms are extra spacious with ample closet space and the master bedroom does have a private bathroom with shower. The back yard has a covered patio with a fenced pool and spa. The home is perfect for entertaining. the home has fresh paint and new carpet. Landlord prefers no pets. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



