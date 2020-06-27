All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

11213 McLennan Avenue

11213 Mclennan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11213 Mclennan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Granada Hills Pool/Spa Home! Ready for Move-In! - This beautiful Granada Hills homes sits nestled into a nice pocket of homes. The home has great curb appeal. At the entrance you are greeted to a small patio surrounded by trees. The living room is extra spacious with formal dining area with decorative fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space, with gas cook top, built-in oven and dishwasher. From the living room there is a converted family room with built-in cabinets and bar area. There is a separate room with shelving units that could be used as office or library. There is a designated laundry area. The bedrooms are extra spacious with ample closet space and the master bedroom does have a private bathroom with shower. The back yard has a covered patio with a fenced pool and spa. The home is perfect for entertaining. the home has fresh paint and new carpet. Landlord prefers no pets. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5486309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11213 McLennan Avenue have any available units?
11213 McLennan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11213 McLennan Avenue have?
Some of 11213 McLennan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11213 McLennan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11213 McLennan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11213 McLennan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11213 McLennan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11213 McLennan Avenue offer parking?
No, 11213 McLennan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11213 McLennan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11213 McLennan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11213 McLennan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11213 McLennan Avenue has a pool.
Does 11213 McLennan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11213 McLennan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11213 McLennan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11213 McLennan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

