1121 W.39th Pl
Last updated May 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

1121 W.39th Pl

1121 W 39th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1121 W 39th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Subleasing a 3 single apartment on 1121 W.39th Place
($3180) from mid-May (time flexible) to July 31st
- 10 min walk from Campus
- two parking spaces (in gated area)
- dryer and washer in your own apartment
- two bathrooms (one private in a room)
- closet in all rooms
- common area and kitchen (microwave and oven included)
- neighbors are all students :) and not loud
- Utilities will be paid for
- Pets are definitely accepted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 W.39th Pl have any available units?
1121 W.39th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 W.39th Pl have?
Some of 1121 W.39th Pl's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 W.39th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1121 W.39th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 W.39th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 W.39th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1121 W.39th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1121 W.39th Pl offers parking.
Does 1121 W.39th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 W.39th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 W.39th Pl have a pool?
No, 1121 W.39th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1121 W.39th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1121 W.39th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 W.39th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 W.39th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

