1121 W 39th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Congress North
Subleasing a 3 single apartment on 1121 W.39th Place ($3180) from mid-May (time flexible) to July 31st - 10 min walk from Campus - two parking spaces (in gated area) - dryer and washer in your own apartment - two bathrooms (one private in a room) - closet in all rooms - common area and kitchen (microwave and oven included) - neighbors are all students :) and not loud - Utilities will be paid for - Pets are definitely accepted!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
