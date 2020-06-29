1121 W.39th Pl

Amenities

Subleasing a 3 single apartment on 1121 W.39th Place

($3180) from mid-May (time flexible) to July 31st

- 10 min walk from Campus

- two parking spaces (in gated area)

- dryer and washer in your own apartment

- two bathrooms (one private in a room)

- closet in all rooms

- common area and kitchen (microwave and oven included)

- neighbors are all students :) and not loud

- Utilities will be paid for

- Pets are definitely accepted!