Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:05 PM

1121 CABRILLO Avenue

1121 Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Cabrillo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy the ocean breezes on the porch of this adorable bungalow located in the charming neighborhood alongside Abbot Kinney and a short distance to the beach. The 1920 vintage home has a tastefully modernized interior with a light-filled open layout featuring vaulted ceilings, custom built-ins & wide plank French hardwood floors throughout. An updated kitchen comes with exposed brick, subway tiles and stainless steel appliances. Surfers and Swimmers will love the outdoor shower. Leave your car in the gated driveway and shop, eat, drink and play - the ideal Venice Beach lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 CABRILLO Avenue have any available units?
1121 CABRILLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 CABRILLO Avenue have?
Some of 1121 CABRILLO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 CABRILLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1121 CABRILLO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 CABRILLO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1121 CABRILLO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1121 CABRILLO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1121 CABRILLO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1121 CABRILLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 CABRILLO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 CABRILLO Avenue have a pool?
No, 1121 CABRILLO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1121 CABRILLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1121 CABRILLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 CABRILLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 CABRILLO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
