1121 CABRILLO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the ocean breezes on the porch of this adorable bungalow located in the charming neighborhood alongside Abbot Kinney and a short distance to the beach. The 1920 vintage home has a tastefully modernized interior with a light-filled open layout featuring vaulted ceilings, custom built-ins & wide plank French hardwood floors throughout. An updated kitchen comes with exposed brick, subway tiles and stainless steel appliances. Surfers and Swimmers will love the outdoor shower. Leave your car in the gated driveway and shop, eat, drink and play - the ideal Venice Beach lifestyle.